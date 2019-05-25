Tacoma Splits Four-Game Series After Defeat against Fresno

May 25, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, WA - Jose Lobaton launched his seventh home run of the season, Austin Nola knocked his sixth and Tim Lopes hit a double that sent Ian Miller home, but the Tacoma Rainiers fell against the Fresno Grizzlies, 8-6, on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

With the Rainiers (23-26) trailing Fresno (25-23), 3-0, Tim Lopes lined a double out to left field that sent Ian Miller home for Tacoma's first score of the night.

Lobaton launched a two-run home run in the fifth inning that sent Austin Nola and himself home to tie the contest, 4-4. The 34-year-old went 4-for-5 with 2 RBI in the contest. Lobaton scored three runs, including one on a Billy Cooke sacrifice fly in the bottom of fourth.

Third baseman Ryan Court had his nine-game hitting streak snapped after he was lifted from the game in the top of the fifth inning, finishing 0-for-2.

Southpaw Jon Niese made the start for Tacoma, going five innings and surrendering four runs on five hits with four walks, striking out three. Nick Rumbelow (3-2) allowed three runs in the sixth, taking his second loss and rehabber Sam Tuivailala allowed a run in the seventh.

With Tacoma threatening, David Sheaffer singled out to right field that sent Jose Lobaton home to narrow the deficit, 8-6. The Rainiers left the bases loaded with the tying and go-ahead runs aboard.

The Rainiers got two in scoring position and sent the winning run to the plate, but Derek Self earned his fourth save for the Grizzlies in a scoreless ninth.

The Rainiers will hit the road for a 10-day, nine-game road trip, starting with a four-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Saturday in Smith's Ballpark. First pitch will be at 5:35 p.m. PDT as left-hander Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 9.53) gets the nod from Rainiers manager Daren Brown. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.