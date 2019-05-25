Griffin, Chasers Ice Iowa 6-2

Storm Chasers starting pitcher Foster Griffin fired seven strong innings and struck out nine, while Omaha batters racked up sixteen hits in a 6-2 victory over the Iowa Cubs on Friday evening at Werner Park.

Griffin (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K) retired 17 of the final 19 batters he faced and did not allow a hit after the second inning. The only blemishes from the third frame on were a free pass in the fourth and sixth innings. His triumph improved the southpaw's record to 5-1, with those five victories tied for the most among all Royals farmhands.

Omaha reliever Michael Ynoa (2.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K) notched his second save by tossing the final two shutout frames. Iowa starter Alec Mills (5.1 IP, 15 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat.

Both teams traded single tallies in the opening frame, with Storm Chasers DH Samir Duenez countering Iowa 1B Trent Giambrone 's leadoff shot. After Cubs 3B Robel Garcia mashed a solo homer in the second, Omaha snatched the lead in the third courtesy of run-scoring knocks from CF Bubba Starling and 2B Jecksson Flores . The Storm Chasers would later score two more tallies in the sixth by taking advantage of Cubs fielding miscues prior to Duenez adding additional insurance via an eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Seven different Omaha hitters recorded two or more hits, with 3B Erick Mejia 's (3-5, 3 R) three knocks pacing order. Giambrone (2-4, R, HR, RBI) recorded two of the I-Cubs' four hits in the contest. 13 of the Storm Chasers' 16 knocks were singles, with Friday's win also marking the first time in 16 games Omaha has not homered in a game.

Omaha continues their homestand by starting a six-game series versus the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday evening. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05pm CT. RHP Scott Blewett (2-4, 8.10) is anticipated to toe the rubber for the Storm Chasers, while LHP Rob Zastryzny (1-2, 5.95) is slated to start for the Dodgers.

