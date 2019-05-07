Isotopes Hit Three Home Runs in 12-8 Loss

May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Rainiers 12 (14-18), Isotopes 8 (17-15) - Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, Wash.

AT THE DISH: After failing to record an extra-base hit on Sunday, the Isotopes connected on three home runs and two doubles on Monday ... Sam Hilliard's solo-shot in the second inning was his team-leading ninth home run of the season. Brian Mundell's third home run of 2019 was a grand slam in the eighth inning, while Brendan Rodgers hit a three-run shot in the ninth. The big-fly for Rodgers was his seventh on the season ... Yonathan Daza finished the game 2-for-4 with a double.

TOEING THE RUBBER: In a rehab assignment, Rockies pitcher Chris Rusin started the game for the Isotopes, pitching a perfect first inning. Rusin recorded a groundout, flyout and strikeout ... Evan Grills followed Rusin on the mound, allowing three runs over 4.0 innings. Grills took the loss, falling to 1-3 on the season ... James Pazos struggled, allowing five runs while recording two outs out the bullpen ... The fourth left-hander in a row then entered the game for Albuquerque, as Sam Howard allowed two runs before getting the final out of the sixth inning ... Nelson Gonzalez then allowed two runs over the contest's final two frames.

TOPES TIDBITS: The only Isotopes pitcher who did not allow a run was starter Chris Rusin ... Albuquerque was 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 7:05 p.m. MT - Southwest University Park

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 2.85), Chihuahuas: LHP Dietrich Enns (3-1, 5.36)

