Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (10-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-20)

Game #32: Nashville Sounds (10-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-20)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (0-0, ---) vs. RHP Dennis Santana (0-1, 7.04)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Wei-Chieh Huang: 25-year-old Wei-Chieh Huang starts for Nashville in game of the series tonight. The right-hander is making his Triple-A debut after bypassing the level earlier this season in a promotion from Double-A Frisco to Texas. Huang was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in 6 games (1 start) for the Roughriders. In 9.2 innings, he allowed 7 hits and 2 walks while racking up 14 strikeouts. Huang's last outing was on May 1 in a relief role with the Rangers. He tossed a scoreless inning in Texas' 7-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has appeared in two games with the Rangers and is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 innings. Huang split his 2018 between Advanced-A Visalia, Double-A Jackson and Double-A Frisco, compiling a 7-3 mark with a 3.33 ERA in 38 games (2 starts). The Rangers acquired Huang in a July 31, 2018 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Searching for a Winning Streak: A win tonight would give the Sounds their first 3-game winning streak of the season. Nashville's last back-to-back wins prior to their current was April 26 and 28 at Iowa. They lost the next game, 19-5.

Davidson's Run-Producing Night: Last night's 4-RBI game for Matt Davidson was the first of its kind by a Sounds hitter in 2019. Davidson leads the club with 6 multi-RBI games and his 24 on the season is tied for 14th-most in the Pacific Coast League. He also added his team-leading 9th 2-out RBI and 2 more go-ahead RBI to give him a team-high 5.

Granite is Perfect on the Base Paths: Outfielder Zack Granite notched his 5th stolen base of the season last night. He's one of only five players in the PCL to have at least 5 stolen bases without being caught. He joins Omaha's Brett Phillips (9), Omaha's Humberto Arteaga (6), Las Vegas' Franklin Barreto (5) and Round Rock's Kyle Tucker (5).

Comeback Kids: The win last night was the second consecutive come-from-behind victory for the Sounds. Nashville trailed 4-0 on in game two of Sunday's doubleheader and then 3-1 last night, before coming back to grab wins in both games. It's only the second time the Sounds have won a game when trailing after six innings. On April 12 at San Antonio they trailed 1-0 after six and won 7-3.

