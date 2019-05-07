Storm Chasers Edge Express 2-1
May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Round Rock Express (18-13) opened their season series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (14-18) on Tuesday night, falling just short of a victory in a 2-1 decision at Werner Park. E-Train SS Jack Mayfield launched a home run into the berm to tie the game in the seventh inning, but the Storm Chasers rallied an inning later to complete the win.
Round Rock RHP Akeem Bostick (2-1, 7.52) suffered the loss after allowing a run on four hits and a pair of walks in a 3.0 inning relief appearance. Storm Chasers RHP Michael Ynoa (1-1, 6.75) collected the win after holding the Express without a hit in 2.0 perfect innings of relief.
Omaha opened scoring in first after three consecutive hits. 2B Humberto Arteaga led off with a double then advanced to third on a Nick Lopez single. The second baseman raced home when 1B Cheslor Cuthbert sent a ground ball into center field for an RBI single.
The score remained 1-0 until the seventh inning, when Mayfield launched a no-doubt solo homer into left field, tying the game at one. The next inning, the Storm Chasers broke the tie after Cuthbert notched a leadoff double. The infielder eventually scored the game-winning run from second when RF Bubba Starling grounded into a force out.
Round Rock and Omaha meet again on Wednesday night for game two as the Express aim for their first win of the series. E-Train LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 5.74) gets the nod to start opposite Storm Chasers RHP Scott Blewett (2-2, 6.35). First pitch at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2019
- Fillmyer, Chasers Halt Express 2-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Edge Express 2-1 - Round Rock Express
- Missions Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (10-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-20) - Nashville Sounds
- Kevin Cron Named Diamondbacks Player of the Month - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Establish All-Star Legacy Scholarship Program as Part of the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game and Home Run Derby - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (17-14) vs Iowa Cubs (21-10) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 7, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock OF Yordan Alvarez Named PCL Player of the Month - Round Rock Express
- Miracle Garramone to Celebrate Integris "Home Run for Life" with OKC Dodgers Friday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Grizzlies Ground Aviators 14-3 in Series Finale - Las Vegas Aviators
- Crawford Drives in Six as Rainiers Hang on to Beat Albuquerque in Series Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Grizzlies ground Aviators 14-3 in series finale - Fresno Grizzlies
- Williamson, River Cats play home run derby in 12-6 win over Reno - Sacramento River Cats
- Chihuahuas Batter Defenseless Bees, 15-0 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Isotopes Hit Three Home Runs in 12-8 Loss - Albuquerque Isotopes
- El Paso Homers Knock out Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Cats, Aces Combine for Eight Homers in Reno Loss - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Round Rock Express Stories
- Storm Chasers Edge Express 2-1
- Round Rock OF Yordan Alvarez Named PCL Player of the Month
- Red-Hot Express OF Yordan Alvarez Named PCL Player of the Week
- Round Rock Forces Series Split with 6-5 Win over San Antonio
- Flying Chanclas Collect Pair of Wins over Chupacabras