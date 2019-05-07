Storm Chasers Edge Express 2-1

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Round Rock Express (18-13) opened their season series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (14-18) on Tuesday night, falling just short of a victory in a 2-1 decision at Werner Park. E-Train SS Jack Mayfield launched a home run into the berm to tie the game in the seventh inning, but the Storm Chasers rallied an inning later to complete the win.

Round Rock RHP Akeem Bostick (2-1, 7.52) suffered the loss after allowing a run on four hits and a pair of walks in a 3.0 inning relief appearance. Storm Chasers RHP Michael Ynoa (1-1, 6.75) collected the win after holding the Express without a hit in 2.0 perfect innings of relief.

Omaha opened scoring in first after three consecutive hits. 2B Humberto Arteaga led off with a double then advanced to third on a Nick Lopez single. The second baseman raced home when 1B Cheslor Cuthbert sent a ground ball into center field for an RBI single.

The score remained 1-0 until the seventh inning, when Mayfield launched a no-doubt solo homer into left field, tying the game at one. The next inning, the Storm Chasers broke the tie after Cuthbert notched a leadoff double. The infielder eventually scored the game-winning run from second when RF Bubba Starling grounded into a force out.

Round Rock and Omaha meet again on Wednesday night for game two as the Express aim for their first win of the series. E-Train LHP Cionel Pérez (0-0, 5.74) gets the nod to start opposite Storm Chasers RHP Scott Blewett (2-2, 6.35). First pitch at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

