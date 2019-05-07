Fillmyer, Chasers Halt Express 2-1

May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha starting pitcher Heath Fillmyer struck out seven in a quality outing and was supported by relievers Tim Hill and Michael Ynoa with two and two-thirds perfect innings, while first baseman Cheslor Cuthbert collected two hits and scored the go-ahead run in the Storm Chasers' 2-1 victory over the Round Rock Express on Tuesday evening at Werner Park.

Fillmyer (6.1 IP, 3 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 7 K) fired six-plus strong innings and retired nine of his final 12 batters faced, though he did not factor in the final decisions. It was the second straight strong outing for Fillmyer with the Storm Chasers after striking out eight and yielding two earned runs in six innings of work on May 2 at Nashville.

Hill (0.2 IP, K) and Ynoa (2.0 IP, 3 K) joined forces for the final 2.2 frames, with the latter earning his first victory. Express reliever Akeem Bostick (3.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

With the contest even at 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Cuthbert doubled to left to lead off the inning. Following a free pass, Cuthbert wheeled home from second to score on a force out, beating the throw from first base to push Omaha ahead. Cuthbert also drove in the first run of the game in the opening frame, bringing 2B Humberto Arteaga across on an RBI single to left. Round Rock 2B Jack Mayfield mashed a solo homer in the seventh to tie the matchup at 1-1.

Cuthbert (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) and SS Nicky Lopez (2-4, SB) each recorded a game-high two hits, while no Express batters tallied more than one knock. Lopez struck out in the seventh, ending a stretch of 41 consecutive plate appearances without a punchout, and has gone down on strikes just four times all season over 119 plate appearances.

The two teams are set to continue their four-game set on Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm CT. Omaha is anticipated to give the ball to RHP Scott Blewett (2-2, 6.35), while Round Rock is expected to send LHP Cionel Perez (0-0, 5.74) to the hill.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.