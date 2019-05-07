Missions Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (17-14) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (17-14)

Game #32/Home Game #17

Tuesday, May 7, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Aaron Wilkerson (1-0, 0.79) vs. RHP Dustin Beggs (1-1, 5.79)

Open Up: San Antonio opens a brand new series tonight at The Wolff. On the season San Antonio is 6-2 in series openers and 3-1 in series openers at home. The Missions have won four consecutive series openers.

Getting to Know Each Other: The Missions and Baby Cakes will play each other 16 times this season including eight straight beginning tonight. It is the longest stretch against one team for the Missions this season.

Ninth Inning Prowess: The Missions scored three more ninth inning runs yesterday and have scored eight ninth inning runs in their last three games that have gone nine innings. On the season San Antonio has been the best ninth inning team in the Pacific Coast League, sporting a .373 (31-for-83) average with 24 runs, 7 doubles, 20 RBI, a .699 slugging percentage, and a 1.151 OPS, all of which are tops on the circuit.

Birthday Boy: Missions reliever Angel Perdomo turns 25 today. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native has made two appearances for San Antonio this season after beginning the year with Double-A Biloxi. In his minor league career he is 22-22 with a 3.25 ERA in 124 games (70 starts).

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

Tonight's starting lineup presented by Jon Wayne Service Company @FutureIs_Bright is back in the starting lineup for the Missions and @AaronWilkerson_ gets the start as he begins a rehab assignment. First pitch against NOLA at 7:05 PM.

MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline)

#Brewers top prospect Keston Hiura, #MLB's top 2B prospect & No. 19 overall, is on for @missionsmilb: atmlb.com/2H41zKa

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

This Day in PCL History pres. by @CircleKStores. Mark Mimbs shuts out Phoenix on one hit through six innings, while his twin brother Mike compiles the same pitching line for the Phillies against Atlanta in the Major Leagues

*TODAY'S TRANSACTIONS*

RHP Aaron Wilkerson added on rehab assignment

C Tuffy Gosewisch transferred from San Antonio to Rocky Mountain

OF Corey Ray activated from temporary inactive list

