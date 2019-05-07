Chihuahuas Establish All-Star Legacy Scholarship Program as Part of the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game and Home Run Derby

El Paso - The El Paso Chihuahuas are proud to announce the establishment of the All-Star Legacy Scholarship Program which is designed to assist area high school students in pursuit of a post-secondary education with financial support and information as they go through the process of pursuing a college degree.

Students can enter the All-Star Program as freshmen and will continue until graduation. To remain in the program students must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and contribute a minimum of 20 hours of community service per year. Five students from the El Paso County and Doña Ana County areas will be selected to participate in the All-Star Program. The deadline to submit an application is May 30, 2019.

"It is a privilege for us to provide college assistance through the All-Star Legacy Scholarship Program to local students in our community," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor. "As we stated from the beginning, our mission is about more than baseball."

The Program was created as part of the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game and Home Run Derby to be held at Southwest University Park July 8-10, and is intended to serve as a legacy to hosting this prestigious event in El Paso.

Throughout their time in the program these student all-stars will be invited to events where they will receive information on financial aid, college applications, and related topics. College tours and meetings with admissions counselors at local post-secondary schools will be included.

Each year the El Paso Chihuahuas will recognize the five newest members of the program as well as those who will be graduating from their respective colleges. Students will be judged based on academic performance, extra-curricular and community activities, community service, and financial need, and will be selected by a committee of volunteers.

Once students are selected for the All-Star Scholarship Program they will receive a scholarship of $1,000 which will be paid directly to the post-secondary school they select after the student shows proof of full-time enrollment.

For more information on the All-Star Legacy Scholarship Program, interested students may contact Kate Lewis at klewis@epchihuahuas.com or by calling (915) 242-2029.

