Williamson, River Cats play home run derby in 12-6 win over Reno

May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





West Sacramento, CA. - The baseballs were flying out of Raley Field at a near-record pace on Monday night as the Sacramento River Cats (16-15) smashed seven total home runs to power past the Reno Aces (13-18) 12-6.

Mac Williamson had a monster night, finishing 3-for-3 with three homers, a walk, and five RBI. Williamson's second blast in the fifth may have left the stadium, traveling an estimated 511 feet. His three-homer game was the seventh in River Cats history, and first since Adam Duvall did it on July 11, 2015 against the Fresno Grizzlies.

Sacramento came up one homer shy of their franchise record of eight home runs in a game. First baseman Austin Slater launched a pair of homers, and ended the day 3-for-4. The other two long balls included Mike Yastrzemski's seventh of the season and Brandon Van Horn's very first Triple-A home run.

Right-hander Yoanys Quiala (0-1. 6.48) will get the nod in game one of four versus the Fresno Grizzlies. Fresno will look to gain ground on the first place River Cats with righty Kyle McGown (2-2, 5.10). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Mike Yastrzemski, Austin Slater and Mac Williamson went back-to-back-to-back for the River Cats on Monday. It was the first time since September 4, 2017 vs. El Paso.

- Teammates Austin Slater and Mac Williamson each went yard multiple times, the first time that's happened since Tim Federowicz and Williamson hit two in the same game at Albuquerque on June 3, 2017.

***

The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.