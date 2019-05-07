Grizzlies ground Aviators 14-3 in series finale

Las Vegas, Nevada - Leading the Fresno Grizzlies (15-16) with 32 RBI and 11 multi-hit games in just 28 played, Jacob Wilson went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and four RBI on Monday evening in the series finale against the Las Vegas Aviators (18-14), pushing Fresno to win three of four after a 14-3 victory. Seven Grizzlies ended the night with multiple base knocks in a 22-hit ambush (season-high); four had three or more hits.

In the second inning, Yadiel Hernandez sent his 10th home run of the season out to the opposite field (LF), equaling Wilson for the club lead. Hernandez reached double-digit homers in only 27 games; now in his third season in the United States after coming from Cuba, Hernandez hit 12 homers in 120 games with Double-A Harrisburg in 2017, before cranking 18 last season between Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse (International League).

Collin Cowgill also enjoyed a three-hit night for Fresno, knocking in two runs with a single and a double. Chris Dominguez went 5-for-6 with five RBI, including an eighth inning grand slam in his second game with the Grizzlies this season (see more below). It was the second Grizz grand slam of the season, joining Matt Reynolds in the sixth inning at home on April 6, the difference in an 8-4 win over Reno. Dominguez registered the first five-hit game of the season for the Grizzlies; Hernandez, Carter Kieboom, Jose Marmolejos, Brandon Snyder and Wilson had each had a four-hit game in April.

Fresno starter Austin Voth pitched like a man who needed far less run support, turning in a quality start on 104 pitches over seven innings. Voth scattered three earned runs on eight hits, walking two with six strikeouts.

Wilson went 8-for-15 in the series with a triple and four doubles, and reached base 14 times with six walks.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 3B Jacob Wilson (3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Chris Dominguez (5-6, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- CF Collin Cowgill (3-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics)

- DH Seth Brown (1-2, RBI, BB)

- 1B Corban Joseph (2-4)

- RHP Miguel Romero (2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday May 7 Sacramento River Cats (Road) RHP Kyle McGowin (Fresno) vs. TBA (Sacramento) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: On Monday, Chris Dominguez played in his 308th career game for the Fresno Grizzlies, and his second as a member of the Washington Nationals organization. His five RBI were his first with Fresno since 2014; he's the first to play for Fresno under two different MLB affiliations. While with the San Francisco Giants, Dominguez played in 306 games for the Grizzlies over three seasons (2012-2014). He's appeared in 22 Major League games between 2014 with the Giants (eight), and 2015 with the Cincinnati Reds (14). Dominguez is in his second season with the Washington Nationals organization, having played in 84 games last season with Triple-A Syracuse (IL).

