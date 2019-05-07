Chihuahuas Batter Defenseless Bees, 15-0

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored in seven of their eight offensive innings Monday and beat the Salt Lake Bees 15-0. The Chihuahuas tied a team record by hitting seven home runs and matched a season high with 19 hits. The 15-run rout was the largest margin of victory in Chihuahuas' history.

The Salt Lake Bees franchise has existed since 1994 and Monday was the first time the club allowed more than six homers in a game. The Chihuahuas have hit 78 home runs through 32 games, including an April suspended game in Reno, and lead all of professional baseball in homers.

Logan Allen pitched six shutout innings and has allowed only one earned run in 12 innings over his last two starts. Monday was the first shutout of the year for El Paso. The Chihuahuas turned four double plays to match a season high.

The Chihuahuas took three of the four games from the Bees and have won six consecutive series.

Team Records: Salt Lake (10-20), El Paso (22-9)

Next Game: Tuesday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 8.25) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (3-1, 5.34). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

