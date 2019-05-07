Kevin Cron Named Diamondbacks Player of the Month

Phoenix, AZ - The Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) named Triple-A Reno INF Kevin Cron (@kevin_cron24) and Single-A Kane County RHP Jackson Goddard (@jgoddard15) the organization's Minor League Player- and Pitcher-of-the-Month for April.

Cron, 26, hit .352 (31-for-88)/.442 OBP/.807 SLG with 7 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 22 runs scored and 13 walks in 24 games in April for the Aces. He led all of Minor League Baseball last month in RBI and was tied for second in home runs (Sam Huff, Single-A Hickory, 12), and also ranked among the Pacific Coast League leaders in total bases (1st, 71), slugging pct. (3rd), OPS (3rd, 1.249), average (6th) and runs scored (7th). Cron's month was highlighted by his first career 3-home run game on April 25 vs. Fresno. A native of Dallas, Cron was selected by the D-backs in the 14th-round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Texas Christian University.

Goddard, 22, went 1-0 with a 0.41 ERA (1 ER in 22.0 IP), .179 opponent average and 22 strikeouts in 5 starts for the Cougars in April. He ranked among the Midwest League leaders in ERA (2nd), hits allowed (3rd, 14) opponent average (4th) and WHIP (T-12th, 1.09) [min. 20.0 IP]. Goddard ended the month in the midst of an 11.0-inning scoreless streak across 3 starts. A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he was drafted by Arizona in the third round in 2018 out of the University of Kansas.

Every month during the season, the D-backs Player Development staff chooses the player and pitcher most deserving of the honors based on nominations from coaches at each affiliate along with input from the Minor League coordinators. Below is a list of the overall winners as well as player nominated by each affiliate:

APRIL OVERALL RENO JACKSON VISALIA KANE COUNTY EXTENDED SPRING

PLAYER Kevin Cron Kevin Cron Jeffrey Baez Mark Karaviotis L.T. Tolbert Jesús Marriaga

PITCHER Jackson Goddard Stefan Crichton Michael Kohn Cole Stapler Jackson Goddard Mailon Arroyo

