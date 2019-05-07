OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 7, 2019

May 7, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (10-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-20)

Game #31 of 140/Home #15 of 70 (4-11)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Dennis Santana (0-1, 7.04)

Tuesday, May 7, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers return home to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to open a four-game series against the Nashville Sounds at 7:05 p.m. The Dodgers are 4-11 overall at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and have lost eight of their last nine home games.

Last Game: Elieser Hernandez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and combined with two relievers on a three-hit shutout, leading New Orleans to a 4-0 win over the Dodgers Monday night at the Shrine on Airline. Through 6.1 innings, Hernandez (1-1) kept the Dodgers without a hit while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. Cameron Perkins broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out double down the third base line in the seventh inning, ending Hernandez's night. Even though Hernandez walked a season-high four batters, he kept the Dodgers 0-for-7 with runners on base. Left-handed relievers Mike Kickham and Jarlin GarcÃ-a covered the final 2.2 innings and completed New Orleans' fourth shutout of the season. For the first time in the series, the Baby Cakes scored first. With two outs in the first inning, Matt Snyder hit a two-out RBI double, and Lewis Brinson followed with a RBI single. New Orleans tallied another run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Bryan Holaday. JT Riddle connected on a home run into the right field pool in the third inning to extend the lead to 4-0. OKC starting pitcher Ben Holmes (0-4) took a third straight defeat after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. He notched seven strikeouts and issued three walks.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dennis Santana (0-1) returns to the mound for the OKC Dodgers for the first time since April 25 after he was placed on the Injured List April 30, retroactive to April 26...On April 25 in San Antonio, Santana pitched in the first game of a doubleheader, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded six strikeouts in a no decision. Both runs scored on solo home runs, marking just the second time in 98 career pro games he surrendered more than one homer in a game...Santana started the season with OKC, but was recalled April 7 by Los Angeles before making an appearance. He made three appearances out of the LAD bullpen and allowed a total of four runs and six hits over 5.0 IP with four walks and six K's. He was optioned back to OKC April 14...Santana began the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa before making his first career start with OKC May 19, 2018 and his Major League debut on June 1. However, a right rotator cuff strain sent him to the 60-day Disabled List June 9 and effectively ended his season...Santana entered 2019 ranked as the Dodgers' No. 7 prospect, according to Baseball America...He originally signed as a shortstop as an international free agent in March 2013 at the age of 16 out of the Dominican Republic and converted to pitching in 2014...Tonight marks his second career start against Nashville. He made his Triple-A debut May 19, 2018 against the Sounds in OKC, pitching 6.0 shutout frames and allowed three hits. He did not issue a walk and recorded 11 strikeouts, tying his career high. He went on to be named PCL Pitcher of the Week for his performance.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 0-0 2018: 7-9 All-time: 183-153 At OKC: 95-72 Oklahoma City and Nashville meet for their first of four series against each other this season...The Sounds are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers after serving as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics the past four seasons...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings between the teams. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series...Nashville swept a four-game series in OKC June 26-28. It was the first time the Dodgers were swept in any four-game series since May 23-26, 2016 at Fresno and the first time they were swept at home in a four-game set since June 2-5, 2015 vs. Sacramento. Additionally, it was the first time the Sounds swept OKC in a four-game series since 2006 and the first time they swept any series in Bricktown in 17 years...Although they lost the season series, the Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 75-61, in 2018...Kyle Farmer led OKC with 18 hits in the series and scored 10 runs in 13 games. Donovan Solano had a team-high nine RBI in six games.

Zero Tolerance: After scoring 19 runs on 20 hits over their previous two games combined, the Dodgers were blanked, 4-0, in Monday night's series finale at New Orleans for their fourth shutout loss of the season and their third shutout loss in the last 11 games...OKC tied its season low with just three hits in the defeat and tied its season high with 14 strikeouts. The Dodgers only had one runner advance to third base, and although they took seven walks, they went 1-for-12 with runners on base, stranding 10 runners. It was the second time in five games the team drew at least seven walks and failed to convert any of the free passes into a run...Monday marked the 16th time this season the Dodgers offense was held to three runs or less in a game and are now 1-15 in those games...OKC's 121 total runs scored this season are fewest in all of Triple-A, while their 220 total hits are fewest in the 16-team PCL. Yesterday was the sixth time in 12 games the Dodgers collected five or fewer hits.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick singled Monday night and has now hit safely in a season-best four straight games, going 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs. He has six RBI and five runs scored during the stretch...On Sunday, Garlick homered in the first, third and 11th innings, becoming the seventh player during OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) to hit three home runs in one game. He was the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Duffy on June 9, 2014 against Salt Lake and the first player to do it on the road since Adrián González at Albuquerque on May 24, 2005. His 13 total bases tied his career high and were the most by an OKC player since Mike Hessman's three-homer game on June 3, 2012 vs. Iowa...Garlick leads the Dodgers with 26 hits, 14 extra-base hits and seven homers this season.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins broke up Elieser Hernandez's no-hit bid Monday night with a one-out double down the third base line in the seventh inning. Perkins has now hit safely in three straight games - tying his season-high hit streak - going 7-for-13 with two doubles, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI during the stretch...Perkins paces the Dodgers with eight doubles so far this season and hit his first two home runs of the season Sunday during the first multi-homer game of his career.

On Strike: Dodgers pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts Monday for their 13th double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers lead the PCL's American Conference with 294 strikeouts over 251.0 innings this season. OKC ranks third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Tacoma (303) and Sacramento (297) have pitched 27.2 innings and 25.1 innings more than the Dodgers, respectively...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...On the other hand, when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .399 (276x691)

Crooked Numbers: The Dodgers held New Orleans to four runs Monday night, snapping a six-game streak in which OKC allowed at least seven runs in each game and a combined 57 runs total during the six-game stretch. It was the first time since 2000 OKC allowed seven-plus runs in six straight games...The 61 runs allowed in May are the most among all teams in the Minors or Majors and 13 more than the next-highest total (Low-A Beloit)...Opponents have recorded at least one inning with four or more runs in six of the last seven games and have totaled eight of those big innings...The Baby Cakes' four runs Monday marked just the fourth time in the last 20 games (since April 15), the Dodgers allowed fewer than five runs in a game...The Dodgers have surrendered 13 homers over the last seven games, including eight with runners on base.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.