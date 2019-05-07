Cats, Aces Combine for Eight Homers in Reno Loss

Sacramento, Calif. - The home run ball was in the air tonight in the capital of California. The Aces and River Cats combined for eight home runs on a cool Sacramento evening, with the home team earning the victory. The Aces dropped the final game of the four-game set by a score of 12-6. Led by San Francisco Giants prospect Mac Williamson who hit three homers, Sactown hit seven total home runs - one shy of their franchise record set in 2009. The loss moves Reno to a record of 13-18 and improves the Cats to 16-15.

For a second consecutive night, Reno jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. On Sunday the visiting Aces posted six runs in the first and tonight Reno posted four. Braden Shipley then took the mound, making his first start in over a year. The University of Nevada product went four innings in his first start, allowed three runs on four hits and two home runs. Shipley exited in the bottom of the fifth, the sun set and southpaw Anthony Vasquez took the mound. Four innings, five homers and nine runs later the ballgame was finally over. Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, 2 R) and Marty Herum (2-for-4, 2 RBI, HR) led the Aces offensively, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Sacramento longball.

Top Performers - Reno

Braden Shipley (4.0 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 4 K)

Domingo Leyba (2-for-4, 2 R, BB)

Marty Herum (2-for-4, HR)

Top Performers - Sacramento

Mac Williamson (3-for-3, 3 HR, 5 RBI)

Austin Slater (3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI)

Mike Yastrzemski (2-for-4, HR)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday May 5 Tacoma Rainiers TBD vs. RHP Tyler Cloyd 6:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Starting the Ship: Braden Shipley made his first start in over a calendar year this evening. The former first-round selection out of the University of Nevada went four innings against the River Cats Monday evening, allowed three runs on four hits and struck out four. His last start came on May 1, 2018, against El Paso. Since that date, Shipley has made 34 appearances out of the Aces bullpen.

Pitcher's That Rake: Anthony Vasquez recorded his third base hit of the season tonight and is now 3-for-8 overall. The Aces pitching staff has swung the bat well this season. Just yesterday, Taylor Widner recorded two base hits, becoming the first Reno pitcher to do so since Vasquez on June 2nd, 2018.

