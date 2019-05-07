El Paso Homers Knock out Bees

Salt Lake pitching served up a franchise record seven home runs, as the Bees were shutout 15-0 by the El Paso Chihuahuas on Monday night.

Starter Adrian De Horta was making his Triple-A debut and gave up a homer to Michael Gettys on his first pitch at this level. El Paso would go deep two more times in the inning to take a 4-0 lead. De Horta (0-1) would go two and one-third innings and allow seven runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts, as well as five of the seven El Paso home runs. The Chihuahuas would score at least one run in every inning, but the seventh and all nine starters had at least one hit each.

The Bees managed just five singles in the game and grounded into a season high four double plays, as they were blanked for the fourth time this season. With the loss, Salt Lake dropped three out of four to division leading El Paso.

