Islanders Face Hartford in Exhibition Opener

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, face the Hartford Wolf Pack at 12:30 p.m. today in an exhibition contest prior to the 2021-22 regular season.

This afternoon's game, which provides an opportunity for young talent to display their skills in front of coaches and management, will be played at the XL Center in Hartford. It is closed to the public.

Follow today's game via Twitter. It will not be available via radio or television.

With an Islanders training camp roster in Bridgeport consisting of 27 players, the team will begin its first of two gameday evaluations in crafting the opening night roster.

"I'm really excited for one," head coach Brent Thompson said. "I think the guys came in this week with a great attitude, a commitment to work, a commitment to practice and preparation. I'm excited to see some of the guys back from last season and also to evaluate the newer guys and get to know them individually."

"Game situations are different than practice situations and this will be a great chance to assess what we've got in this group," Thompson added. "Jobs are always still out there."

Full team roster entering today's game:

#10 - Austin Czarnik (F)

#14 - Jeff Kubiak (F)

#36 - Otto Koivula (F)

#37 - Simon Holmstrom (F)

#41 - Dmytro Timashov (F)

#46 - Paul Thompson (F)

#49 - Arnaud Durandeau (F)

#51 - Collin Adams (F)

#52 - Kyle MacLean (F)

#54 - Cole Bardreau (F)

#56 - Andy Andreoff (F)

#57 - Reece Newkirk (F)

#58 - Chris Terry (F)

#59 - Blade Jenkins (F)

#61 - Erik Brown (F)

#65 - Cole Coskey (F)

#74 - Felix Bibeau (F)

#7 - Seth Helgeson (D)

#34 - Paul LaDue (D)

#38 - Parker Wotherspoon (D)

#39 - Mitch Vande Sompel (D)

#42 - Grant Hutton (D)

#62 - Connor McCarthy (D)

#63 - Mike Cornell (D)

#50 - Ken Appleby (G)

#60 - Luke Cohen (G)

#70 - Jon Gillies (G)

