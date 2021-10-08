Islanders Face Hartford in Exhibition Opener
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, face the Hartford Wolf Pack at 12:30 p.m. today in an exhibition contest prior to the 2021-22 regular season.
This afternoon's game, which provides an opportunity for young talent to display their skills in front of coaches and management, will be played at the XL Center in Hartford. It is closed to the public.
Follow today's game via Twitter. It will not be available via radio or television.
With an Islanders training camp roster in Bridgeport consisting of 27 players, the team will begin its first of two gameday evaluations in crafting the opening night roster.
"I'm really excited for one," head coach Brent Thompson said. "I think the guys came in this week with a great attitude, a commitment to work, a commitment to practice and preparation. I'm excited to see some of the guys back from last season and also to evaluate the newer guys and get to know them individually."
"Game situations are different than practice situations and this will be a great chance to assess what we've got in this group," Thompson added. "Jobs are always still out there."
Full team roster entering today's game:
#10 - Austin Czarnik (F)
#14 - Jeff Kubiak (F)
#36 - Otto Koivula (F)
#37 - Simon Holmstrom (F)
#41 - Dmytro Timashov (F)
#46 - Paul Thompson (F)
#49 - Arnaud Durandeau (F)
#51 - Collin Adams (F)
#52 - Kyle MacLean (F)
#54 - Cole Bardreau (F)
#56 - Andy Andreoff (F)
#57 - Reece Newkirk (F)
#58 - Chris Terry (F)
#59 - Blade Jenkins (F)
#61 - Erik Brown (F)
#65 - Cole Coskey (F)
#74 - Felix Bibeau (F)
#7 - Seth Helgeson (D)
#34 - Paul LaDue (D)
#38 - Parker Wotherspoon (D)
#39 - Mitch Vande Sompel (D)
#42 - Grant Hutton (D)
#62 - Connor McCarthy (D)
#63 - Mike Cornell (D)
#50 - Ken Appleby (G)
#60 - Luke Cohen (G)
#70 - Jon Gillies (G)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021
- Islanders Face Hartford in Exhibition Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dallas Sends Karlstrom, Recalls Five from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Relentless in 4-3 Preseason Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 4-3 in Home Preseason Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Red Wings Assign Three to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8 - Providence Bruins
- Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Dan Bylsma Brings Experience, Seattle Connection to Assistant Role - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Assigns Five to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat Face Condors in Preseason Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Open Season on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Break Preseason Ice with 4-2 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.