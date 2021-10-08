Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Colton Dach to his junior team, the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League and defenseman Nolan Allan to his junior team, the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League.
The Chicago Blackhawks have also re-assigned forwards Evan Barratt and Dmitri Osipov to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
With these moves, the Blackhawks training camp roster currently stands at 32: 17 forwards, 11 defensemen and four goaltenders.
