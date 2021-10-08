Pittsburgh Assigns Five to WBS
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned five players to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced on Friday by General Manager Ron Hextall.
F - Kasper Bjorkqvist
F - Filip Hallander
F - Nathan Legare
F - Sam Poulin
D - P.O Joseph
The Penguins have also re-assigned forwards Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari and Taylor Fedun to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have two more /preseason games remaining, the next of which is at home on Friday, Oct. 8. Puck drop between the Penguins and Hershey Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 16. Puck drop for the season opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
The McDonald's FAN-Tastic Move is back for opening night as well, featuring a ticket to the game, a Penguins hat and a voucher for a McDonald's Meal, starting at just $16. Â Order yours here.
Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-22 season are on sale now.Â Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook andÂ Premium SeatingÂ plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8 - Providence Bruins
- Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Dan Bylsma Brings Experience, Seattle Connection to Assistant Role - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Assigns Five to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat Face Condors in Preseason Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Open Season on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Break Preseason Ice with 4-2 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.