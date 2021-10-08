Pittsburgh Assigns Five to WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned five players to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, it was announced on Friday by General Manager Ron Hextall.

F - Kasper Bjorkqvist

F - Filip Hallander

F - Nathan Legare

F - Sam Poulin

D - P.O Joseph

The Penguins have also re-assigned forwards Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari and Taylor Fedun to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have two more /preseason games remaining, the next of which is at home on Friday, Oct. 8. Puck drop between the Penguins and Hershey Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will open its 2021-22 regular-season schedule at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Oct. 16. Puck drop for the season opener is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

