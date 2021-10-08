IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their two-game preseason series against the Iowa Wild tonight at 7:00 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Soderblom & IceHogs Skate Past Wild in Preseason Opener

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves and forwards Kale Howarth, Andrei Altybarmakian and Michal Teply lit the goal lamp in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Wild last night in the preseason series opener in Coralville. Game Recap and Interviews

Soderblom Shines Bright

With the shutout victory last night, Soderblom becomes the first IceHogs goaltender to earn a shutout since Collin Delia picked up a 3-0 win vs. Grand Rapids on Mar. 6, 2020 (34 saves). He also becomes the first IceHogs goaltender to earn in a shutout in his team debut (preseason, regular season, or postseason) since J.F. Berube opened the 2017-18 season with a 4-0 win in his team debut at Cleveland (32 saves) on Oct. 7, 2017.

Central Division Foes Prepare for Regular-Season Rivalry

After battling 10 times in the 2020-21 season (4-5-1-0), the IceHogs and Wild prepare for a 12-game season series starting Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. All-time, the IceHogs are 39-29-5-3 against the Wild.

Corralling Top Prospects in Coralville

Last night and tonight mark the first time professional hockey has been played at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The brand-new, 5,100-seat facility will host the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL for their inaugural season in 2021-22 and currently serves as the home stadium for the University of Iowa's volleyball programs.

The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening, season-long six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 12-19-1-0, 25 points (6th, Central Division)

Iowa: 17-13-4-0, 38 points (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

4-5-1-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

39-29-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

