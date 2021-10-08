IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their two-game preseason series against the Iowa Wild tonight at 7:00 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Soderblom & IceHogs Skate Past Wild in Preseason Opener
Goaltender Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves and forwards Kale Howarth, Andrei Altybarmakian and Michal Teply lit the goal lamp in a 3-0 shutout victory over the Wild last night in the preseason series opener in Coralville. Game Recap and Interviews
Soderblom Shines Bright
With the shutout victory last night, Soderblom becomes the first IceHogs goaltender to earn a shutout since Collin Delia picked up a 3-0 win vs. Grand Rapids on Mar. 6, 2020 (34 saves). He also becomes the first IceHogs goaltender to earn in a shutout in his team debut (preseason, regular season, or postseason) since J.F. Berube opened the 2017-18 season with a 4-0 win in his team debut at Cleveland (32 saves) on Oct. 7, 2017.
Central Division Foes Prepare for Regular-Season Rivalry
After battling 10 times in the 2020-21 season (4-5-1-0), the IceHogs and Wild prepare for a 12-game season series starting Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. All-time, the IceHogs are 39-29-5-3 against the Wild.
Corralling Top Prospects in Coralville
Last night and tonight mark the first time professional hockey has been played at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The brand-new, 5,100-seat facility will host the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL for their inaugural season in 2021-22 and currently serves as the home stadium for the University of Iowa's volleyball programs.
View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies
The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening, season-long six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.
2020-21 Regular-Season Records:
Rockford: 12-19-1-0, 25 points (6th, Central Division)
Iowa: 17-13-4-0, 38 points (4th, Central Division)
2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):
Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.
IceHogs vs. Wild 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record
4-5-1-0
IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time
39-29-5-3
Head Coaches
Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)
Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)
NHL Affiliate
Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks
Iowa: Minnesota Wild
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Break Preseason Ice with 4-2 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m.
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa
- IceHogs Add Defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier for 2021-22 Season
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Open Preseason Tonight vs. Iowa Wild