Dallas Stars Recall Dawson Barteaux

October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has made the following transaction. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 37 players.

PLAYER

Dawson Barteaux

POSITION

Defenseman

STATUS

Recalled from Texas (AHL)

