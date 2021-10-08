Dallas Sends Karlstrom, Recalls Five from Texas

October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars left wing Tye Felhaber

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Texas Stars left wing Tye Felhaber(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has made the following transactions. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 36 players and the Texas roster stands at 22 players.

PLAYER STATUS

Oskar Back Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Joseph Cecconi Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Tye Felhaber Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Jordan Kawaguchi Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Ryan Shea Recalled from Texas (AHL)

Fredrik Karlstrom Loaned to Texas (AHL)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.