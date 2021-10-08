Dallas Sends Karlstrom, Recalls Five from Texas
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has made the following transactions. The Dallas training camp roster now stands at 36 players and the Texas roster stands at 22 players.
PLAYER STATUS
Oskar Back Recalled from Texas (AHL)
Joseph Cecconi Recalled from Texas (AHL)
Tye Felhaber Recalled from Texas (AHL)
Jordan Kawaguchi Recalled from Texas (AHL)
Ryan Shea Recalled from Texas (AHL)
Fredrik Karlstrom Loaned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
