Imama, Korenar Join Roadrunners Roster
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONAÂ - The Arizona Coyotes announced Friday afternoon that the following players have joined the Tucson Roadrunners:
15, Forward - Bokondji Imama
32, Goaltender - Josef Korenar
Bokondji Imama last season with the Ontario Reign
Both Imama and Korenar spent last season in the AHL Pacific Divison. Imama appeared in 32 games with the Ontario Reign last season, matching his career-high in points with 14. Korenar started 12 games for the San Jose Barracuda in 2021, including all four of the team's playoff matchups. Korenar held the Roadrunners to only a single goal on 20 shots in his lone appearance against Tucson, and posted a 7-3-2 record when in net for San Jose.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021
- Imama, Korenar Join Roadrunners Roster - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Stars Recall Dawson Barteaux - Texas Stars
- Islanders Face Hartford in Exhibition Opener - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dallas Sends Karlstrom, Recalls Five from Texas - Texas Stars
- Bridgeport Islanders Relentless in 4-3 Preseason Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 4-3 in Home Preseason Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Red Wings Assign Three to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8 - Providence Bruins
- Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup - Iowa Wild
- Dan Bylsma Brings Experience, Seattle Connection to Assistant Role - Charlotte Checkers
- Pittsburgh Assigns Five to WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Morning Skate: Heat Face Condors in Preseason Showdown - Stockton Heat
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Open Season on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Break Preseason Ice with 4-2 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Imama, Korenar Join Roadrunners Roster
- Roadrunners Unveil 21-22 Fun Schedule
- Single Game Tickets on Sale Now
- Kim Cota-Robles, Paul Cicala to be Roadrunners Public Address Announcers
- Roadrunners, Fox Sports 1450 AM and IHeart Media Announce Multi-Year Agreement