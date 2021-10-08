Imama, Korenar Join Roadrunners Roster

October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, ARIZONAÂ - The Arizona Coyotes announced Friday afternoon that the following players have joined the Tucson Roadrunners:

15, Forward - Bokondji Imama

32, Goaltender - Josef Korenar

Bokondji Imama last season with the Ontario Reign

Both Imama and Korenar spent last season in the AHL Pacific Divison. Imama appeared in 32 games with the Ontario Reign last season, matching his career-high in points with 14. Korenar started 12 games for the San Jose Barracuda in 2021, including all four of the team's playoff matchups. Korenar held the Roadrunners to only a single goal on 20 shots in his lone appearance against Tucson, and posted a 7-3-2 record when in net for San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.