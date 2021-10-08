Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The crease in Charlotte is getting another candidate, as the Kraken have assigned Joey Daccord to the Checkers.
The 25-year-old, who was Seattle's selection in the expansion draft, is heading into his third pro season. Daccord has a 15-8-2 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 26 AHL games with Belleville, as well as a 1-4-1 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage in nine NHL games with Ottawa.
An Arizona State product, Daccord ranked second among AHL rookie goalies in save percentage and third in goals-against average in 2019-20. He joins Antoine Bibeau and Evan Fitzpatrick as the goalie contingent for the Checkers currently.
