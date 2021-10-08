Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa

October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Coralville, IA - Goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped all 23 shots faced as the Rockford IceHogs (1-0-0-0) picked up a 3-0 shutout victory over the Iowa Wild (0-1-0-0) at Xtreme Arena Thursday evening to open the preseason. The two clubs rematch and close the preseason tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa.

IceHogs rookie forward Kale Howarth kicked off the scoring late in the first period, completing a 2-on-1 rush with team captain Garrett Mitchell at 17:10. Mitchell swiped the puck away from the Wild defense and found Howarth open off the left post for the easy tap-in goal past Wild netminder Hunter Jones (L, eight saves on 11 shots).

Forward Andrei Altybarmakian carried the momentum into the second period, striking the post and beating Jones at 2:36. Moments later, forward Michal Teply made it a 3-0 IceHogs lead on the power play at 10:06 with help from defenseman Chad Krys and Chicago Blackhawks first-round (2020) selection Lukas Reichel. After the tally, the Wild traded netminders with Derreck Baribeau (20 saves on 20 shots) stepping in for Jones.

Soderblom shined the rest of the way, providing nine more saves in the third period to complete the shutout victory. The IceHogs finished the contest 1-for-3 on the power play while the Wild went 0-for-2.

The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening, season-long six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

