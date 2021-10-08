Providence Bruins Announce Roster for Preseason Game against Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, October 8, the roster for the preseason game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on October 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET.
GAME ROSTER
Forwards: Samuel Asselin, Justin Brazeau, Curtis Hall, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Joona Koppanen, Pascal Laberge, Jakub Lauko, Ian McKinnon, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer
Defensemen: Johnny Coughlin, Connor Doherty, Jack Dougherty, Michael Kim, Brady Lyle, Andrew Peski
Goaltenders: Callum Booth, Kyle Keyser
