Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced the lineup for its 2021-22 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series today.
Before Saturday home games this season, the Wild will have a local group or artist take the stage on the south side of Wells Fargo Arena, outside fan relations, for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. Nine bands will play before puck drop and during intermissions. Bands are subject to change.
Fans can see the following bands on these select dates:
Oct. 23 vs. Rockford: Brother Trucker
Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee: The Connett Verdulla Effect
Dec. 4 vs. Chicago: Nella Thomas Band
Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba: Brian Herrin Band
Jan. 15 vs. Chicago: Birdchild Duo
Jan. 29 vs. San Diego: Tank Anthony Band
Mar. 12 vs. Henderson: The Sheet
Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba: Coming Soon!
Apr. 23 vs. Texas: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
All concerts will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. by fan relations before the game and during intermission, except for Brother Trucker, who will only be playing from 4-5 p.m. at the pregame tailgate at the north parking lot during opening weekend.
2-for-1 Tallboys will also be at every Saturday matchup available at the Budweiser Bar, and White Claw stand outside section 122 until puck drop.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group Tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
