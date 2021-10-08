Griffins Open Season on $2 Beers/$2 Hot Dogs Night

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Magnet Schedule and Glow Stick Giveaways presented by Huntington Bank: The first 5,000 fans will receive a 2021-22 Griffins magnet schedule and everyone in attendance will receive a glow stick.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last.

Opening Night Intros: Fans are encouraged to arrive to their seats early to enjoy a special pre-game show that includes an introduction of the entire roster and a ceremony honoring Brian Lashoff's historic career with the Griffins.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

College Night presented by Michigan First Credit Union: Presented by Michigan First Credit Union: college students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $13 (or $12 in advance at The Zone) or an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $16 (or $15 in advance at The Zone). Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to sign up for College Night alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

WXSP-TV: WXSP is the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins, televising this game and nine others this season. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

