Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica
October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
After earning points in four of the first six games of the season series with the Comets in 2020-21, Rochester finished the campaign with a 4-6-0-1 record in 11 games.
The Amerks scored at least one power-play goal in 18 of their 29 games last season and registered multiple power-play tallies in four overall, including a season-high three against Syracuse on April 3 and on April 23 against Utica.
Rochester and Utica ranked first and third in the North Division with a 25.0% and 19.4% success rate on the power-play, respectively. They were also inside the top 10 on the man-advantage across the American Hockey League.
Rochester has collected at least one point in 24 of the last 36 games against Utica dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, going 18-14-2-4 over that span. In the last 36 games, the Comets have outscored the Amerks 113-105 while Rochester has outshot Utica 1,235 to 1,206.
The Rochester Americans open their 2021 preseason schedule tonight as they head east for a North Division showdown with the intrastate rival Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Following Friday's matchup, the Amerks and the new-look Comets, who enter their first season as the primary affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, will meet a total of 12 times during the 2021-22 regular season, beginning when the cross-town foes meet in Utica for the season-opener on Oct. 17.
After the season-opener at 3:00 p.m., the teams are idle until the Comets, led by AHL veteran coach Kevin Dineen, make their first trip to the Flower City on Nov. 17 as part of a four-game homestand for the Amerks.
Rochester begins its 66th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 22 against Syracuse at The Blue Cross Arena.
New for this season is the Kinecta Federal Credit Union Value Zone, offering $10 tickets for all 38 Amerks home games exclusively in sections 227 and 203.
Season Ticket Memberships are also on sale, offering a wide array of benefits, and are available in full, half-season and quarter-season quantities.
Additionally, Amerks Flex Packs, consisting of either 16 or eight vouchers that can be used for any regular-season home game in any denomination, can be purchased for Best Available seating in each zone.
Individual game tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 8, 2021
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs 2021-22 Single-Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - Rockford IceHogs
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs and Wild Close Preseason Series Tonight in Coralville - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Break Preseason Ice with 4-2 Win - San Diego Gulls
- Soderblom Earns 3-0 Shutout as IceHogs Dominate Preseason Opener at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.