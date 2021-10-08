Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 8 at Utica

October 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







After earning points in four of the first six games of the season series with the Comets in 2020-21, Rochester finished the campaign with a 4-6-0-1 record in 11 games.

The Amerks scored at least one power-play goal in 18 of their 29 games last season and registered multiple power-play tallies in four overall, including a season-high three against Syracuse on April 3 and on April 23 against Utica.

Rochester and Utica ranked first and third in the North Division with a 25.0% and 19.4% success rate on the power-play, respectively. They were also inside the top 10 on the man-advantage across the American Hockey League.

Rochester has collected at least one point in 24 of the last 36 games against Utica dating back to the start of the 2017-18 campaign, going 18-14-2-4 over that span. In the last 36 games, the Comets have outscored the Amerks 113-105 while Rochester has outshot Utica 1,235 to 1,206.

The Rochester Americans open their 2021 preseason schedule tonight as they head east for a North Division showdown with the intrastate rival Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Following Friday's matchup, the Amerks and the new-look Comets, who enter their first season as the primary affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, will meet a total of 12 times during the 2021-22 regular season, beginning when the cross-town foes meet in Utica for the season-opener on Oct. 17.

After the season-opener at 3:00 p.m., the teams are idle until the Comets, led by AHL veteran coach Kevin Dineen, make their first trip to the Flower City on Nov. 17 as part of a four-game homestand for the Amerks.

Rochester begins its 66th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 22 against Syracuse at The Blue Cross Arena.

