Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Matt Register to AHL SPC

February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Matt Register to a one-year standard player contract.

Register, 30 (9/2/89), has played 24 games this season with Iowa and has tallied one goal and one assist. In 35 career AHL contests, the Calgary, AB native has accrued seven points (1g, 6a).

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner has appeared in 403 ECHL games, notching 319 points (86g, 233a), including an additional 124 playoff contests, where he amassed 94 points (25g, 69a). Register has skated in four consecutive Kelly Cup Finals, winning two championships with the Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018. He was awarded ECHL Defenseman of the Year in 2013-14 and 2016-17, was named an ECHL First-Team All-Star in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 and was the first defenseman in league history to receive the June M. Kelly Award for MVP of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2016-17.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.