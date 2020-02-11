Bears Weekly: Hershey Moves into 1st Place in Atlantic Division

February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - After a weekend sweep of three games in three days, the Hershey Bears moved into 1st Place in the Atlantic Division. Hershey owns a 31-15-2-3 record, good for 67 points, the 2nd most in the Eastern Conference and the 3rd most in the entire league. Hershey will look to continue its winning ways with another three games in three days this weekend. The Chocolate and White visit Binghamton on Friday, host the Devils on Saturday, then welcome rival Lehigh Valley to Giant Center Sunday evening.

Last Friday, Hershey claimed a 3-0 win at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to open the week. Pheonix Copley earned his second shutout of the season with 31 saves, and Matt Moulson, Garrett Pilon, and Liam O'Brien scored for Hershey.

The Bears then beat Springfield, 5-2, last Saturday. Philippe Maillet and Christian Djoos each had three points, while Alex Alexeyev tallied a goal and an assist. With the win, Hershey took the season series versus Springfield, 4-2.

In Sunday's weekend finale, Hershey upended Lehigh Valley on the road, 5-2. Matt Moulson and Garret Pilon scored in the first 3:01, but Lehigh Valley rallied to tie the game through 40 minutes. Hershey struck three times in the third period to move to 7-1-1-0 versus the Phantoms.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Tickets to all home games are on sale now at the Giant Center Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

-Friday, Feb. 14 at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

-Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Ames Janitorial Services Rally Towel Night (First 5,000), College Night, Mr. Yuengling Appearance

-Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Lehigh Valley, 5 p.m.

Hometown Heroes Night, Bear of a Discount Night

WEEKLY PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Feb. 12: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Thursday, Feb. 13: 10:30 a.m., Giant Center

Friday, Feb. 14: 10 a.m., Morning Skate, Giant Center

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m, Morning Skate, Giant Center

*Practice schedule subject to change. Follow @TheHersheyBears on Twitter for updates.

DJOOS OF THE WEEK: Hershey defenseman Christian Djoos was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week after posting seven points (one goal, six assists) in three Hershey wins last weekend. Djoos tallied an assist in Friday's win, then posted back-to-back three point contests for the Bears in Saturday and Sunday's victories. Four of Djoos' seven points came on the power play. The defender has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 38 games this season.

MORE FROM MAILLET: Forward Philippe Maillet also enjoyed a strong weekend for the Bears, tallying consecutive three-point games on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to an assist, Maillet scored two goals Saturday versus Springfield, giving him his first multi-goal game as a Bear. He collected a three-assist game for the following afternoon for his third three-assist game in the last 11 contests. Since Jan. 1, Maillet ranks third in the AHL in points, scoring 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 18 games. Only Iowa's Sam Anas and Gerald Mayhew (26 points each) have tallied more points than Maillet.

COPPER STOPPER: Goaltender Pheonix Copley ranks 7th in the AHL with a 2.30 goals against average, and the netminder has won six straight appearances. In five of those games, he's allowed two or less goals. Since Dec. 1, Copley has gone 12-1-0 with a 1.89 goals against average, .929 save percentage, and one shutout. Copley is just one win shy of his Hershey best total of 17 wins in a season, established in his rookie year in 2014-15. His career-high in wins is 26, set in 2016-17 with Chicago (15) and Hershey (11).

EXTRA SPECIAL TEAMS: Hershey's penalty kill went a perfect 11-for-11 last weekend. The Bears are now ranked 1st in the AHL at 88.3%. The last time Hershey finished a season with the league's best penalty kill was 2014-15 when Hershey was an impressive 87.5%. The Bears power play also had a big last three games, scoring in each contest, going 5-for-12, good for 41.7%.

BEARS BITES: Matt Moulson scored his 300th AHL point in Sunday's win at Lehigh Valley...Garrett Pilon has points in three straight games, scoring two goals and two assists...Bobby Nardella has assists in three straight games, posting four helpers in the stretch...Joe Snively returned from an upper-body injury that sidelined him for a month this past weekend. He had two assists in three games...Hershey has moved into 1st Place for the first time since Dec. 2016. That year, the Bears held first place for one day after a win on Dec. 9 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Hershey is 11-1-1-0 on Sundays this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.