Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with forward Yannick Veilleux.
The 26-year-old Saint-Hippolyte, QC native has had a strong impact since joining the team on a tryout contract on December 19, recording four goals and nine points in 14 games. He also has a plus-1 differential, along with 13 penalty minutes.
Prior to joining the Rocket for a second stint, the 6-foot-2, 205 lb left-winger suited up for 317 regular season contests as a member of the Peoria Rivermen, the Chicago Wolves, the St. John's IceCaps, and Laval, registering 80 points (37 G, 43 A). He also served 381 penalty minutes over the years in the AHL ranks.
Veilleux spent four seasons with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes and Moncton Wildcats where he tallied 188 points (83 goals, 105 assists) in 247 games. He won the Memorial Cup during the 2011-12 season with Shawinigan. Veilleux was selected in the fourth round, 102nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020
- Defenseman Brandon Crawley Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux - Laval Rocket
- Wolanin Set to Return Friday - Belleville Senators
- Condors Start Homestand with Pirates and Princess Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Loan Defenseman Taylor Fedun to Texas on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Join the Great Bobblehead Exchange on Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Matt Register to AHL SPC - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Red Wings Assign Hirose, Smith to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly: Penguins Ready for Annual Dads/Mentors' Road Trip - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Surging Griffins Play Home-And-Home against Cleveland, Travel to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Fehervary Returns to Hershey, Weis Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Charlotte Checkers - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Brewtica & 'All Things Utica' Coming to Adirondack Bank Center in April - Utica Comets
- Game 46 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux
- Marlies Hand Rocket 5-2 Loss
- Rocket Begin Road Trip with 3-2 (OT) Loss to Senators
- First Line Shines, Rocket Beat Comets 5-4 in OT
- Rocket Give up Three-Goal Lead in Final Period, Lose 5- 4 in OT against Senators