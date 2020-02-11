Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with forward Yannick Veilleux.

The 26-year-old Saint-Hippolyte, QC native has had a strong impact since joining the team on a tryout contract on December 19, recording four goals and nine points in 14 games. He also has a plus-1 differential, along with 13 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Rocket for a second stint, the 6-foot-2, 205 lb left-winger suited up for 317 regular season contests as a member of the Peoria Rivermen, the Chicago Wolves, the St. John's IceCaps, and Laval, registering 80 points (37 G, 43 A). He also served 381 penalty minutes over the years in the AHL ranks.

Veilleux spent four seasons with the QMJHL's Shawinigan Cataractes and Moncton Wildcats where he tallied 188 points (83 goals, 105 assists) in 247 games. He won the Memorial Cup during the 2011-12 season with Shawinigan. Veilleux was selected in the fourth round, 102nd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.

