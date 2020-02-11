Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Gulls have released defenseman Kevin Lohan from his professional tryout (PTO).
Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), recorded 1-3=4 points and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has collected 2-7=9 points and six PIM in 28 career NHL games with the Ducks.
The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the 2019-20 regular season in the AHL, earning 3-10=13 points with a +6 rating in 31 games with San Diego. Mahura returns to the Gulls ranked second among team defensemen in shots on goal (63), tied for second in points, third in points-per-game (0.42) and tied for third in goals and assists.
Lohan, 26 (10/1/93), had 1-5=6 points with a +10 rating and 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 6-5, 216-pound defenseman has appeared in 100 career ECHL contests with Solar Bears and the Toledo Walleye, recording 2-14=16 points with a +19 rating and 69 PIM.
A native of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Lohan collected 4-15=19 points with a +31 rating and 44 PIM in 86 career NCAA games at Boston College (Hockey East) from 2017-18 and the University of Michigan (Big Ten) from 2013-17. Lohan helped Boston College to a Hockey East regular-season championship and Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2016.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020
- Amerks Drop First of Two in Charlotte - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Take Down Griffins with 6-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Take Down Rochester 4-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Weekly: Hershey Moves into 1st Place in Atlantic Division - Hershey Bears
- Defenseman Brandon Crawley Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rocket Agree to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Forward Yannick Veilleux - Laval Rocket
- Wolanin Set to Return Friday - Belleville Senators
- Condors Start Homestand with Pirates and Princess Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Dallas Stars Loan Defenseman Taylor Fedun to Texas on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Join the Great Bobblehead Exchange on Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Matt Register to AHL SPC - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Red Wings Assign Hirose, Smith to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly: Penguins Ready for Annual Dads/Mentors' Road Trip - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Surging Griffins Play Home-And-Home against Cleveland, Travel to Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Fehervary Returns to Hershey, Weis Re-Assigned to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Charlotte Checkers - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Brewtica & 'All Things Utica' Coming to Adirondack Bank Center in April - Utica Comets
- Game 46 Preview: Tucson at Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls
- San Diego Gulls to Host Third Annual Bowling Night this Tuesday, February 11 at Mira Mesa Lanes
- Gulls Stay Streaking with 4-2 Win over Bakersfield
- San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Kevin Lohan to PTO
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Mahura, Guhle; Reassign Sherwood to San Diego