Anaheim Ducks Reassign Mahura to Gulls

February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned defenseman Josh Mahura to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Gulls have released defenseman Kevin Lohan from his professional tryout (PTO).

Mahura, 21 (5/5/98), recorded 1-3=4 points and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 11 games with the Ducks this season. Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Mahura has collected 2-7=9 points and six PIM in 28 career NHL games with the Ducks.

The 6-0, 186-pound defenseman began the 2019-20 regular season in the AHL, earning 3-10=13 points with a +6 rating in 31 games with San Diego. Mahura returns to the Gulls ranked second among team defensemen in shots on goal (63), tied for second in points, third in points-per-game (0.42) and tied for third in goals and assists.

Lohan, 26 (10/1/93), had 1-5=6 points with a +10 rating and 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 6-5, 216-pound defenseman has appeared in 100 career ECHL contests with Solar Bears and the Toledo Walleye, recording 2-14=16 points with a +19 rating and 69 PIM.

A native of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Lohan collected 4-15=19 points with a +31 rating and 44 PIM in 86 career NCAA games at Boston College (Hockey East) from 2017-18 and the University of Michigan (Big Ten) from 2013-17. Lohan helped Boston College to a Hockey East regular-season championship and Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2016.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.