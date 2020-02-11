American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles forward Martin Kaut has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. San Jose on Feb. 7.
Kaut will miss Colorado's games tonight (Feb. 11) and Wednesday (Feb. 12) vs. Tucson.
