American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Colorado Eagles forward Martin Kaut has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. San Jose on Feb. 7.

Kaut will miss Colorado's games tonight (Feb. 11) and Wednesday (Feb. 12) vs. Tucson.

