Phantoms Power Play

Phantoms In The Community:

The Phantoms spent two nights at Steel Ice Center joining Phantoms Youth teams at practice last week. Isaac Ratcliffe, Morgan Frost, Max Willman, Andy Welinski and Tyler Wotherspoon practiced with the teams on Monday and Greg Carey, Andy Andreoff, Reece Willcox and Kyle Criscuolo joined the teams on Wednesday.

Phantoms On The Ice:

Last Week:

Friday, February 7, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 4, Springfield TBirds 1

The Phantoms won their sixth straight home game on Friday night as three defenseman scored for Lehigh Valley in the win. Reece Willcox and James de Haas each scored their first goal of the season and Kyle Criscuolo, Tyler Wotherspoon, and Mark Friedman all tallied two points.

Saturday, February 8, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 5, WBS Penguins 3

Kirill Ustimenko made 38-saves in his AHL debut to earn his first victory on Saturday against the Penguins. Maksim Sushko scored twice to lead the way and Ratcliffe, Criscuolo and Fitzgerald lit the lamp as well. Wotherspoon and Criscuolo picked up two points for the second straight night.

Sunday, February 9, 2020 -

LV Phantoms 2, Hershey Bears 5

Isaac Ratcliffe scored for the second game in a row and Steven Swavely scored just hours after being recalled from Reading but the Phantoms fell to the Hershey Bears 5-2 to end their home winning streak at six.

Next Week:

Friday, February 14, 2020

vs. Bridgeport Sound Tigers - PPL Center

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers will visit PPL Center for the first time this season on Friday night. Lehigh Valley will welcome back former Phantoms Colin McDonald and Cole Bardreau in their first return to Allentown. The Phantoms are 1-1 through two meetings with the Sound Tigers as J-F Berube secured a 3-2 win on November 2, 2019 in Connecticut. Bridgeport currently sits in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Saturday, February 15, 2020

vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - PPL Center

Lehigh Valley will face the other team from Connecticut on Saturday as they battle the Hartford Wolf Pack for the fifth time and final time in Allentown. The Phantoms are 2-2 this season against the Wolf Pack and 2-0 inside PPL Center. Cal O'Reilly has tallied three points in just two games played against Hartford.

Sunday, February 16, 2020

vs. Hershey Bears - Giant Center

The Phantoms will finish the weekend in Hershey as they take on the Bears for the 10th of 12 meetings this season. Lehigh Valley is currently 2-5-2 against Hershey this season and the Bears sit atop the Atlantic Division standings.

3 Stars of the Week:

Heating Up Winter

Kyle Criscuolo tallied back-to-back two point games this weekend and now has three multi-point games in his last seven. He has nine points in the past 10 games.

2-Way Player

With two goals on Saturday, Maksim Sushko now leads the Phantoms with five multi-point games. He is tied for second on the team with nine goals this season and leads the team with a +/- of +12.

Lil' Usti

Kirill Ustimenko made 38-saves in his AHL debut on February 8 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to earn his first AHL victory.

