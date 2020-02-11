Fehervary Returns to Hershey, Weis Re-Assigned to Stingrays

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Martin Fehervary has been re-assigned to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. Additionally, the Bears announced today that forward Matt Weis has been re-assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Fehervary, 20, has appeared in 45 games with Hershey this season, posting 14 points (four goals, 10 assists). He is second on the team in plus/minus with a +12 rating. Fehervary made his Hershey debut on Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley, and scored his first AHL goal the next day versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The native of Bratislava, Slovakia made his NHL debut for the Capitals on Oct. 2, playing 13:34 and registering two penalty minutes in Washington's 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis. He has appeared in six games with Washington this season, registering one assist.

Weis, 24, has appeared in six games with Hershey this season. With South Carolina this season, Weis has posted 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 29 games.

