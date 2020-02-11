Condors Start Homestand with Pirates and Princess Night Saturday
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home for two games on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get great seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Cope's Tackle and Rod Hat Trick Pack, on sale. Over 7.100 fans per night have watched the last three Condors home games.
Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
PIRATES AND PRINCESS NIGHT - Saturday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.)
Presented by 101.5 KGFM
Meet Anna, Elsa, Jasmin, Cinderella, Captain Hook, and more as they roam the concourse and pose for pictures
Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess or pirate
The Condors host the Colorado Eagles
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.
UNDIE SUNDAY - Sunday, Feb. 16 (5 p.m.)
Presented by 98.5 The Fox
A Condorstown original, bring new, packaged, undergarments, socks, undershirts, boxers, diapers, 'long johns' and more to throw on the ice after the Condors score their first goal
The items will be collected and donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center
Nearly 40,000 items have been thrown for those in need in the event's five-year history
The Condors host the San Jose Barracuda
Doors open at 4 p.m. (3:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), puck drops at 5 p.m.
GET FOUR LOWER LEVEL VOUCHERS + MORE WITH A HAT TRICK PACK!
