Condors Start Homestand with Pirates and Princess Night Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors are home for two games on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. Click here to watch all the fun happening. Get great seats, a Condors scarf, and a Condors hat with the Cope's Tackle and Rod Hat Trick Pack, on sale. Over 7.100 fans per night have watched the last three Condors home games.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

PIRATES AND PRINCESS NIGHT - Saturday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.)

Presented by 101.5 KGFM

Meet Anna, Elsa, Jasmin, Cinderella, Captain Hook, and more as they roam the concourse and pose for pictures

Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess or pirate

The Condors host the Colorado Eagles

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), the puck drops at 7 p.m.

UNDIE SUNDAY - Sunday, Feb. 16 (5 p.m.)

Presented by 98.5 The Fox

A Condorstown original, bring new, packaged, undergarments, socks, undershirts, boxers, diapers, 'long johns' and more to throw on the ice after the Condors score their first goal

The items will be collected and donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center

Nearly 40,000 items have been thrown for those in need in the event's five-year history

The Condors host the San Jose Barracuda

Doors open at 4 p.m. (3:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members), puck drops at 5 p.m.

GET FOUR LOWER LEVEL VOUCHERS + MORE WITH A HAT TRICK PACK!

