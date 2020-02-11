Brewtica & 'All Things Utica' Coming to Adirondack Bank Center in April

February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Galaxy Media and Garden Entertainment announced today that their joint event - Brewtica and 'All Things Utica' - will take place for the first time at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, April 4. The event will focus on local and national beer vendors, with over 100 different types available for sampling on the floor of the Adirondack Bank Center; Brewtica will also celebrate all things Utica, and the products that help make our City so special. Select Utica-based vendors will be set up for both sampling and general sales.

In its first year, Brewtica aims to connect our local consumers and corporations through beer, wine, food, and all things Utica. Brewtica will also feature a live art installation and beer yoga session, courtesy of In Bloom. It will be a day of celebration and civic pride for Uticans and a chance to sample local products that make our area great.

Brewtica will run from 1-4 pm, with VIP ticketholders receiving an extra hour of sampling and shopping from noon-1. Each ticketholder will receive a commemorative sampling cup, which he/she can use to taste a wide selection of both our nation's and our area's beers, as well as those produced throughout the world.

"As Galaxy heads into our 30th year, we are thrilled to partner with Rob Esche, the Comets and Garden Entertainment in creating a craft beer festival that not only celebrates great beer but everything that makes Utica such as special place," said Ed Levine, President and CEO of Galaxy Media.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Ed and his amazing team at Galaxy to put on a unique event that highlights Utica's civic pride and gives local vendors the opportunity to showcase their products," said Robert Esche, CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden. "We anticipate a successful Brewtica event that will merely grow in years to come."

Advance purchase tickets start at just $35, plus fees, and are on sale now via empirestatetix.com, by calling 315-790-9070, or by visiting the Adirondack Bank Center. A limited number of VIP tickets are for sale via the same channels. There will also be designated driver tickets available for those who are not consuming alcohol at the event. Brewtica is 21+, and IDs will be checked upon entry to the event.

Vendors interested in having a booth at Brewtica can fill out a vendor application form on brewtica.com. A representative from Galaxy or Garden Entertainment will be in contact with you.

For all updated news and information, check out brewtica.com.

