Join the Great Bobblehead Exchange on Saturday

February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team will host a bobblehead exchange on the concourse during their contest against the Cleveland Monsters at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the BMO Harris Bank Center as well as a bobblehead display in partnership with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Saturday also serves as Collin Delia Bobblehead Night, courtesy of Pepsi, where the first 2,500 fans in the building will receive a bobblehead of Delia doing the popular "Billionaire Strut" made famous by Vince McMahon and Connor McGregor and imitated by Delia after a 2-1 shootout win over the Chicago Wolves on March 20, 2019.

The IceHogs will kick off the exchange by providing over 20 bobbleheads for fans to choose from. From there, fans are encouraged to bring any bobblehead they wish to swap outside of this year's IceHogs bobblehead giveaways. This year's bobbleheads include the Kris Versteeg bobblehead, Sock Monkey bobblehead and Collin Delia bobblehead and will not be accepted in the trade.

Bobblehead exchanging will take place in the concourse next to the Blue Flame Lounge and fans can exchange for the bobbleheads provided by the team or for bobbleheads brought and traded by other fans.

A bobblehead display featuring all the IceHogs bobbleheads as well as other figures will be shown courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. These bobbleheads are for viewing only and will not be part of the bobblehead exchange. For more information on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, visit www.bobbleheadhall.com.

Tickets to Saturday's matchup can be purchased, by visiting the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling us at (815) 968-5222. Saturday Hogs & Hops tickets, in which fans receive one upper endzone ticket and two drink vouchers for just $22, can be purchased using the FEVO link HERE or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Cleveland Monsters | 6 p.m.

Saturday is Collin Delia Bobblehead Night at the BMO. As a part of the evening, Collin Delia bobbleheads will be given away to the first 2,500 fans in the arena, courtesy of Pepsi. Standard tickets can be purchased HERE while Hogs & Hops tickets, in which fans 21+ will receive two drink tickets and one upper endzone ticket for just $22, can be purchased HERE.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 7 p.m.

With the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can be purchased HERE for just $15. Additionally, fans attending the game on Tuesday can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer, with tacos going for only $2 and select craft beer options available for just $5.

Friday, Feb. 21 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

Kick off the weekend with $2 Bud Light beer during Friday's home game. Tickets can be purchased HERE and the $2 beers can be purchased at most concession stands on the concourse through the end of second intermission.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.