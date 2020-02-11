Weekly: Penguins Ready for Annual Dads/Mentors' Road Trip
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Hershey 3
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was shut-out on Friday night by the Hershey Bears. Despite a spirited five-on-three penalty kill early in the third period, the Penguins were unable to translate that success into offense. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton generated a total of 31 shots, all of which were stopped by Pheonix Copley.
Saturday, Feb. 8 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 5
After a rapid fire start that saw the two teams trade goals and a crowd-rallying fight by Jamie Devane in the first three minutes of regulation, the Phantoms pulled away with four-straight tallies. The Penguins made things interesting late with Myles Powell's first AHL goal and a tally by Jan Drozg, but Lehigh Valley had built enough cushion for the win.
The Week Ahead
Wednesday, Feb. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hartford will face-off for only the second time this season, but the first at XL Center. The Pens shut-out the Wolf Pack, 3-0, in their only head-to-head this season. However, Hartford has a staggering 20-1-0-2 home record, tops in the AHL.
Friday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Providence
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton makes its first visit to Dunkin' Donuts Center for a tilt with Providence. The Penguins trail the Bruins by only two points for third place in the Atlantic Division, and Providence has only won four of its last 10 games.
Saturday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport
The Pens battle the Sound Tigers for the fifth time, with both teams boasting identical 2-1-0-1 records against one another this season. Bridgeport ranks last in goals for per game and has scored 17 times in its last nine games (1.89 per game).
Ice Chips
- In previous years, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-1-0-0 on its Dads' Trip, with someone recording a hat trick in each of those three wins.
- David Warsofsky leads all AHL defensemen with six power-play goals.
- Warsofsky has 12 points (6G-6A) in his last 12 games.
- The Penguins have played in nine shootouts this season, most in the AHL.
- Myles Powell became the ninth Penguin to record his first AHL goal this season (M. Abt, N. Almari, J. Almeida, J. Bellerive, K. BjÃ¶rkqvist, J. Drozg, P. Joseph, O. Palve).
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 .657
2. Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 .653
3. Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 .580
4. Charlotte 47 27 17 3 0 57 .606
5. PENGUINS 50 24 18 3 5 56 .560
6. Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 .529
7. Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 .480
8. Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 .410
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Andrew Agozzino^ 37 14 19 33
David Warsofsky 39 9 21 30
Sam Miletic 49 8 20 28
Adam Johnson 35 7 19 26
Anthony Angello^ 45 16 9 25
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Dustin Tokarski 13 6-3-2 1.76 .932 1
Casey DeSmith 33 16-12-2 2.80 .908 3
* = rookie
^ = currently with Pittsburgh
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 12 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 14 Providence Dunkin' Donuts Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 15 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Fri, Jan. 31 (RW) Brandon Hawkins Recalled from WHL
Sat, Feb. 1 (C) Sam Lafferty Recalled by PIT
Wed, Feb. 5 (C) Christopher Brown Recalled from WHL
Fri, Feb, 7 (LW) Myles Powell Recalled from WHL
PRACTICE SCHEDULE
DATE LOCATION TIME
Wed, Feb. 12 Pre-game XL Center 11:15 p.m.
Game XL Center 7:05 p.m.
Thu, Feb. 13 Practice Dunkin' Donuts Center 12:00 p.m.
Fri, Feb. 14 Pre-game Dunkin' Donuts Center 11:15 a.m.
Game Dunkin' Donuts Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Feb. 15 Game Webster Bank Arena 7:05 p.m.
Sun, Feb. 16 DAY OFF
Mon, Feb. 17 DAY OFF
Tue, Feb. 18 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:00 a.m.
