Defenseman Brandon Crawley Reassigned to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned defenseman Brandon Crawley to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

Crawley, who spent the entirety of his first two pro seasons with the Wolf Pack, has skated in 38 games with the Mariners this season, notching two goals and ten assists for 12 points, as well as 36 penalty minutes. The 6-1, 202-pound Glen Rock, NJ native leads Maine defensemen, and stands fourth overall on the team, in PIM, and has the third-most assists among team blueliners.

Last season with the Wolf Pack, Crawley led the team in penalty minutes for a second straight year, with 111 in 50 games, and tallied three goals and 12 assists for 15 points.

In 114 career AHL contests with Hartford, the 23-year-old Crawley has totaled five goals and 15 assists for 20 points, along with 210 penalty minutes. He was a fourth-round (123rd overall) draft pick by the Rangers in 2017, after a three-year Ontario Hockey League career with the London Knights.

BRANDON CRAWLEY'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2014-15 London OHL 64 3 13 16 86 10 0 3 3 11

2015-16 London OHL 62 6 12 18 99 17 0 3 3 18

2016-17 London OHL 61 7 20 27 114 14 0 4 4 10

2017-18 Wolf Pack AHL 64 2 3 5 99 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Wolf Pack AHL 50 3 12 15 111 --- --- --- --- ---

2019-20 Maine ECHL 38 2 10 12 36

