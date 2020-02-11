Monsters Take Down Griffins with 6-2 Win
February 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-2 on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 23-23-2-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 50 points.
The Monsters struck first after Gabriel Carlsson notched a tally at 1:01 of the opening period with helpers from Jakob Lilja and Adam Clendening. Stefan Matteau scored his third shorthanded goal of the season off a feed from Ryan MacInnis at 15:03 to bring Cleveland's lead to 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Monsters started the middle frame with two more unanswered goals beginning with Paul Bittner's marker assisted by Kole Sherwood and Calvin Thurkauf at 1:50 followed by Lilja's tally at 5:03 off feeds from Clendening and Derek Barach. Grand Rapids' Evgeny Svechnikov scored a power-play goal at 6:17, but Trey Fix-Wolansky broke the visitor's momentum with a tally at 8:51 assisted by MacInnis and Clendening. Maxime Fortier closed out the scoring in the second period with a marker at 9:51 off helpers from Steve Johnson and Brett Gallant to send Cleveland into the final intermission leading 6-1. Eric Tangradi made it 6-2 for the Griffins with a power-play goal at 13:42 of the third period, but the Monsters held on for the win.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 37 saves in victory while Grand Rapids' Pat Nagle stopped 14 shots over 30:09 in relief of net-minder Calvin Pickard who posted 14 saves in defeat.
The Monsters travel for a rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 4 0 - - 6
GR 0 1 1 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 34 0/3 5/7 14 min / 7 inf
GR 39 2/7 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen W 37 2 3-1-0
GR Pickard L 14 6 15-10-4
GR Nagle ND 14 0 4-5-1
Cleveland Record: 23-23-2-2, 7th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 22-22-3-4, 4th Central Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters left wing Paul Bittner vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins
