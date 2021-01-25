Iowa Wild Releases 2020-21 Training Camp Schedule

Iowa Wild announced today the 2020-21 training camp roster. This year's camp is comprised of two goaltenders, eight defensemen, and 16 forwards.

The roster of 26 includes:

Goaltenders: Dereck Baribeau, Hunter Jones

Defensemen: Calen Addison, Josh Atkinson, Fedor Gordeev, Daemon Hunt, Ryan O'Rourke, Ian McCoshen, Keaton Thompson, Hunter Warner

Forwards: Adam Beckman, Will Bitten, Shawn Boudrias, Jarrett Burton, Mitchell Chaffee, Joseph Cramarossa, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Gabriel Dumont, Damien Giroux, Ivan Lodnia, Josh Maser, Mitch McLain, Cody McLeod, Mason Shaw, Dmitry Sokolov

Camp begins Monday, Jan. 25 at Wells Fargo Arena and is closed to the public and media due to COVID-19 protocols.

