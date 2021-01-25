Monsters Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the club's 2020-21 training camp roster on Monday, featuring 24 players; 15 forwards, six defensemen, and three goaltenders. The Monsters' training camp roster features eight rookies (*), four veteran skaters (^), and eight returning players from Cleveland's 2019-20 roster.

Under the guidance of veteran head coach Mike Eaves, returning for his second season with the Monsters, Cleveland begins training camp at OBM Arena in Strongsville, OH on Monday, January 25th with all on-ice sessions and practices this season closed to the media and public in observance of COVID-19 protocols. Full details regarding media access to Monsters players and coaches via Zoom will be communicated in the near future. The Monsters' full training camp roster is listed below, alphabetically by position.

Forwards (15)

C Tyler Angle *, C Zac Dalpe ^, RW Trey Fix-Wolansky, LW Brett Gallant ^, C Adam Helewka, RW Zach Jordan *, RW Nick Lappin ^, RW Carson Meyer *, C Luke Moncada *, LW Evan Polei, RW Cliff Pu, C Justin Scott, RW Kole Sherwood, C Tyler Sikura, and C Matthew Struthers *.

Defensemen (6)

Gavin Bayreuther, Jake Christiansen *, Brandon Fortunato *, Wyatt Newpower *, Thomas Schemitsch, and Dillon Simpson ^.

Goaltenders (3)

Cam Johnson, Brad Thiessen, and Veini Vehvilainen.

Cleveland begins the 2020-21 campaign on the road on Friday, February 5th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rockford IceHogs with the team's home opener scheduled for Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m. versus the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The State of Ohio recently approved an attendance variance request from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse permitting the Monsters to host up to 10% of the arena's total seating capacity for games, allowing the team to admit just under 2,000 fans per game. Seat placement for games will begin with Monsters Hockey Club Members, with all other possible ticket opportunities being announced at a later date. The team's broadcast and promotional schedules will be released in the near future.

