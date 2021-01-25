Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Roster
January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils have announced the 23-man roster for 2020-21 training camp inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. The roster consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.
# NAME P. HT. WT. SH. BIRTHPLACE BORN
2 Michael Vukojevic D 6-3 212 L Oakville, ON 6/8/2001
5 Colby Sissons D 6-2 185 L Edmonton, ALTA 1/15/1998
6 Colton White D 6-1 185 L London, ON 5/3/1997
8 Josh Jacobs D 6-2 201 R Shelby Township, MI 2/15/1996
10 Ben Street C 6-0 194 L Coquitlam, BC 2/13/1987
11 Brett Seney C 5-9 167 R London, ON 2/28/1996
13 Cam Darcy C 6-0 185 R South Boston, MA 3/2/1994
14 Tyler Irvine RW 5-11 170 R Livonia, MA 5/15/1996
15 Nick Rivera RW 5-10 190 L Pacific Palisades, CA 5/3/1996
16 Nate Schnarr C 6-3 181 R Waterloo, ON 2/25/1999
18 David Quenneville D 5-8 173 R Edmonton, ALTA 3/13/1998
19 Travis St. Denis C 5-7 170 L Trail, BC 9/17/1992
20 Fabian Zetterlund C 5-11 198 R Karlstad, SWE 8/25/1999
22 Reilly Walsh D 6-0 185 R Framingham, MA 4/21/1999
25 Nolan Foote LW 6-4 201 L Denver, CO 11/29/2000
26 Ryan Schmelzer C 6-2 183 R Buffalo, NY 7/28/1993
27 Marian Studenic RW 6-1 163 L Holiv, SVK 10/28/1998
28 Brandon Gignac C 5-11 170 L Repentigny, PQ 11/7/1997
38 Jeremy Groleau D 6-3 201 L St. Nicolas, PQ 10/25/1999
62 Danick Martel LW 5-8 176 L Drummondville, PQ 12/12/1994
82 Nikita Okhotiuk D 6-1 194 L Chelyabinsk, RUS 12/4/2000
# NAME HT. WT. GL BIRTHPLACE BORN
34 Evan Cormier 6-3 201 L Bowmanville, ON 11/6/1997
35 Jeremy Brodeur 6-0 185 L Essex Falls, NJ 10/29/1996
