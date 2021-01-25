Binghamton Devils Announce Training Camp Roster

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils have announced the 23-man roster for 2020-21 training camp inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. The roster consists of 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

# NAME P. HT. WT. SH. BIRTHPLACE BORN

2 Michael Vukojevic D 6-3 212 L Oakville, ON 6/8/2001

5 Colby Sissons D 6-2 185 L Edmonton, ALTA 1/15/1998

6 Colton White D 6-1 185 L London, ON 5/3/1997

8 Josh Jacobs D 6-2 201 R Shelby Township, MI 2/15/1996

10 Ben Street C 6-0 194 L Coquitlam, BC 2/13/1987

11 Brett Seney C 5-9 167 R London, ON 2/28/1996

13 Cam Darcy C 6-0 185 R South Boston, MA 3/2/1994

14 Tyler Irvine RW 5-11 170 R Livonia, MA 5/15/1996

15 Nick Rivera RW 5-10 190 L Pacific Palisades, CA 5/3/1996

16 Nate Schnarr C 6-3 181 R Waterloo, ON 2/25/1999

18 David Quenneville D 5-8 173 R Edmonton, ALTA 3/13/1998

19 Travis St. Denis C 5-7 170 L Trail, BC 9/17/1992

20 Fabian Zetterlund C 5-11 198 R Karlstad, SWE 8/25/1999

22 Reilly Walsh D 6-0 185 R Framingham, MA 4/21/1999

25 Nolan Foote LW 6-4 201 L Denver, CO 11/29/2000

26 Ryan Schmelzer C 6-2 183 R Buffalo, NY 7/28/1993

27 Marian Studenic RW 6-1 163 L Holiv, SVK 10/28/1998

28 Brandon Gignac C 5-11 170 L Repentigny, PQ 11/7/1997

38 Jeremy Groleau D 6-3 201 L St. Nicolas, PQ 10/25/1999

62 Danick Martel LW 5-8 176 L Drummondville, PQ 12/12/1994

82 Nikita Okhotiuk D 6-1 194 L Chelyabinsk, RUS 12/4/2000

# NAME HT. WT. GL BIRTHPLACE BORN

34 Evan Cormier 6-3 201 L Bowmanville, ON 11/6/1997

35 Jeremy Brodeur 6-0 185 L Essex Falls, NJ 10/29/1996

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.