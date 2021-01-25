Preseason Game #2 - Tucson at Ontario

Preseason Game #2 - Tucson at Ontario

2 PM MST, Toyota Sports Performance Center

Referees: Justin Kea (#20), Jordan Deckard (#14)

Linesmen: Jacob Fraser (#4), Steve Walsh (#85)

The Roadrunners and the Reign will meet again today in the second half of a preseason back-to-back. Defensively, the Roadrunners held Ontario to eight shots or less in two of the three periods Sunday. For Tucson, the game is the second of three games over four days as they'll host San Jose Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Three Things

1) Tucson finished Sunday's game with three-straight goals and didn't allow a goal in the final 34:26 as they look to pick up where they left off today. Worth noting off of their strong start that Ontario played San Jose in their preseason debut Friday night as the Roadrunners came in Sunday for their preseason opener and took a period or so to get rolling.

2) Tucson has added two Nashville prospects to the roster in forwards Mike Carcone and Josh Wilkins. Carcone had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 59 games last year in the AHL in Belleville. Wilkins, as a rookie, had three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 56 games for Milwaukee.

3) The Roadrunners Sunday lineup was missing several notable names on the roster as is common in preseason action as: Ivan Prosvetov and Coyotes Rookie prospect Jan Jenik did not play. Mike Carcone also did not play in the game.

What's The Word?

Arizona Daily Star Roadrunners Writer Brett Fera talked with Team President Bob Hoffman on the team's efforts to bring fans into the arena for Opening Night on February 18 and the goal of continuing to build on the number of fans in the arena each night.

"The perfect goal would be to see this grow as the virus becomes less transmittable and the vaccine has a little bit more of an effect. And hopefully, we're in a position where that number can grow throughout the season to where a nice long playoff run, we can do it in front of the home fans and welcome a really good crowd for that."

Number to Know

40 The Tucson power-play clipped at a 40-percent success rate Sunday in the preseason opener as they went 2-5 on the one-man advantage. They drew five of the eight power-plays in the game and went a perfect 3-3 on the penalty-kill.

We're Doing It Live

Not yet. We will return to the radio for Wednesday's Preseason Home Opener for a 5 p.m. Face-Off on Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartRadio that will follow Eye on the Ball with Steve Rivera and Jay Gonzales on Tucson's Sports Station.

