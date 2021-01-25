Phantoms Preseason Game Rescheduled
January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced that their preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins) has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 2 at PPL Center at 7:05 p.m.
Originally the game was scheduled for Friday, January 29 at PPL Center.
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins recently announced a delay in the start of their training camp which necessitates the scheduling change to match their preparation schedule.
The revised Phantoms preseason schedule follows:
Sunday, January 31 (1:00 p.m.) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Tuesday, February 2 (7:05 p.m.) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
