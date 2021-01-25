NFL, MLB, CFL stats



San Diego Gulls Announce Revised 2020-21 Preseason Schedule

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release


SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club and the Stockton Heat have canceled their preseason contests tonight (Jan. 25) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 at FivePoint Arena due to logistical issues.

In addition, the Gulls have added a preseason contest against the Bakersfield Condors to conclude their 2021 preseason schedule this Sunday, Jan. 31 at Mechanics Bank Arena (4 p.m.).

