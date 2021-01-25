Utica Comets Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today the team's training camp roster which comprises 16 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. This season, the Vancouver Canucks will be sharing its affiliation with the St. Louis Blues.

The following players have been assigned by the Vancouver Canucks:

Vincent Arseneau - Left Wing

Sven Baertschi - Left Wing

Mitch Eliot - Defense

Carson Focht - Center

Jonah Gadjovich - Left Wing

Lukas Jasek - Right Wing

Jake Kielly - Goaltender

Kole Lind - Right Wing

Will Lockwood - Right Wing

John Stevens - Center

Josh Teves - Defense

Jett Woo - Defense

The following players have been assigned by the St. Louis Blues:

Sam Anas - Forward

Evan Fitzpatrick - Goaltender

Jon Gillies - Goaltender

Robby Jackson - Forward

Dakota Joshua - Center

Tanner Kaspick - Center

Hugh McGing - Forward

Curtis McKenzie - Left Wing

Mitch Reinke - Defense

Steve Santini - Defense

Nolan Stevens - Forward

Tyler Tucker - Defense

Nathan Walker - Left Wing

Josh Wesley - Defense

For the latest Comets news visit www.uticacomets.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uticacomets), Twitter (@UticaComets), Instagram (@UticaComets), and the Comets YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.