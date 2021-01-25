Utica Comets Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster
January 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today the team's training camp roster which comprises 16 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goalies. This season, the Vancouver Canucks will be sharing its affiliation with the St. Louis Blues.
The following players have been assigned by the Vancouver Canucks:
Vincent Arseneau - Left Wing
Sven Baertschi - Left Wing
Mitch Eliot - Defense
Carson Focht - Center
Jonah Gadjovich - Left Wing
Lukas Jasek - Right Wing
Jake Kielly - Goaltender
Kole Lind - Right Wing
Will Lockwood - Right Wing
John Stevens - Center
Josh Teves - Defense
Jett Woo - Defense
The following players have been assigned by the St. Louis Blues:
Sam Anas - Forward
Evan Fitzpatrick - Goaltender
Jon Gillies - Goaltender
Robby Jackson - Forward
Dakota Joshua - Center
Tanner Kaspick - Center
Hugh McGing - Forward
Curtis McKenzie - Left Wing
Mitch Reinke - Defense
Steve Santini - Defense
Nolan Stevens - Forward
Tyler Tucker - Defense
Nathan Walker - Left Wing
Josh Wesley - Defense
