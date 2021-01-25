IceHogs Announce 2020-21 Training Camp Roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today the team's roster for the 2020-21 Training Camp.

The roster features 18 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goaltenders.

Before practice today, the IceHogs signed veteran goaltender Scott Darling to a professional tryout agreement. The Newport News, Virginia, native enters his 11th professional season including 126 NHL contests with Chicago and Carolina, earning 54-42-18 record with 2.72 career goals-against average and .908 save percentage. In 2015, Darling was a member of the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup Championship appeared in 26 games with the IceHogs that same season, earning a 14-8-2 record, 2.20 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

The IceHogs' training camp is closed to the public and media due to local health and safety protocols and virtual media availability with the coaching staff and players will take place during the camp. Media are invited to attend IceHogs home games at BMO Harris Bank Center for the 2020-21 season and media protocols will be distributed in the coming days with more information.

