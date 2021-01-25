Phantoms Announce Training Camp Roster

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced their Training Camp roster for the 2021 season. The team has officially opened its Training Camp with practices at PPL Center.

Scott Gordon returns for his sixth season as head coach of the Phantoms while Kerry Huffman enters his fifth season as assistant coach. Gordon's 389 head coaching victories places him sixth all-time in the American Hockey League.

The Training Camp roster has 25 players which includes nine returning Phantoms and also nine rookies to the AHL. There are 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies to begin the seventh preseason of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Among the exciting newcomers to the Phantoms are 2020 draft selections Tyson Foerster and Zayde Wisdom who arrive at camp while the Ontario Hockey League has yet to start its season.

Phantoms Training Camp Roster

Returning Phantoms from last season: Chris Bigras, David KaÅ¡e, Pascal Laberge, Cal O'Reilly, Felix SandstrÃ¶m, Matt Strome, Maksim Sushko, Max Willman, Tyler Wotherspoon

Professional rookies in North America: Tyson Foerster, Linus HÃ¶gberg, Tanner Laczynski, Mason Millman, Roddy Ross, Linus Sandin, Egor Zamula, Zayde Wisdom, Wyatte Wylie

4 Egor Zamula D (Calgary WHL)

5 Tyler Wotherspoon D (Lehigh Valley)

6 Linus HÃ¶gberg D (VÃ¤xjÃ¶ HC SWE)

7 Tanner MacMaster LW (Toronto AHL)

8 Mason Millman D (Saginaw OHL)

9 Cal O'Reilly C (Lehigh Valley)

10 Tanner Laczynski F (Ohio State NCAA)

13 Ryan Fitzgerald LW (Providence AHL)

14 Zayde Wisdom RW (Kingston OHL)

15 Maksim Sushko RW (Lehigh Valley)

16 Matt Strome LW (Lehigh Valley)

20 Max Willman LW (Lehigh Valley)

21 Linus Sandin RW (HV71 Jonkoping SHL)

22 Logan Day D (Bakersfield)

24 Ralph Cuddemi F (Laval AHL / Reading ECHL)

26 Brennan Saulnier C (Rapid City ECHL)

27 Chris Bigras D (Lehigh Valley)

28 Wyatte Wylie D (Everett WHL)

29 Pascal Laberge F (Lehigh Valley)

31 Zane McIntyre G (Utica AHL)

32 Felix SandstrÃ¶m G (Reading ECHL)

35 Eamon McAdam G (Adirondack ECHL)

38 David KaÅ¡e F (Lehigh Valley)

51 Derrick Pouliot D (San Antonio)

71 Tyson Foerster (Barrie OHL)

Goalies (3): Eamon McAdam, Zane McIntyre, Felix SandstrÃ¶m

Defensemen (8): Chris Bigras, Logan Day, Linus HÃ¶gberg, Mason Millman, Derrick Pouliot, Tyler Wotherspoon, Wyatte Wylie, Egor Zamula

Forwards (14): Ralph Cuddemi, David KaÅ¡e, Ryan Fitzgerald, Pascal Laberge, Tyson Foerster, Tanner Laczynski, Tanner MacMaster, Cal O'Reilly, Brennan Saulnier, Matt Strome, Linus Sandin, Maksim Sushko, Max Willman, Zayde Wisdom

